KOAA Athlete of the Week: Palmer Ridge's Kyra Kisting

Palmer Ridge senior, Kyra Kisting has been the Bears starting setter since her freshman year.

"I've just felt so blessed to even be a part of this program," Kisting said. "I mean coming in as a freshman, it definitely wasn't something I was expecting."

Kisting has a quiet confidence that has helped lead Palmer Ridge to a perfect regular season record and No. 1 ranking in the state.

"When we are in those intense moments, I think the girls kind of look to Kyra for that sense of calm," PRHS head volleyball coach, Erica Bradley said.

Kisting hit a remarkable milestone this season, recording 3,000 career assists which is top 5 in the state.

"It's just such a good feeling when its not just a success for yourself, but a success that came from not just one person but three."

Kisting won a state title with the Bears as a sophomore and she is confident this group can do it again.

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

Download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

_____

Don't forget to follow us on social media:

KOAA Facebook / KOAA Twitter / KOAA_5 Instagram