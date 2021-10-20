KOAA Athlete of the Week: Palmer Ridge's Gigi German

MONUMENT — The Colorado high school softball state tournament is set to begin this Friday in Aurora & five local Southern Colorado teams are competing.

One of those teams is considered a Cinderella story in the Palmer Ridge Bears, led by senior pitcher Gigi German.

"This weekend was really just go in and play all out because no one expected us to do anything good and we did," explained German.

"We had the mentality going into Regional of 'hey, let's have some fun, lets upset some people", added senior infielder Shayna McHugh. "I think trying to have fun is what got us through the weekend"

According to McHugh, that light heated, yet serious attitude comes from German.

"She plays with an intensity that I really admire, but she also knows how to have fun and have a good time and not be too hard on herself and on her teammates," McHugh said.

The reason? Gigi has been here before winning state with the Bears volleyball team last spring.

"Coming off last year's volleyball win would just be amazing for me to do it again in softball," German concluded.

