KOAA Athlete of the Week: Nick Williams

Cherry Creek alum and former CSU Pueblo wide receiver, Nick Williams signed a rookie free agent contract with the Denver Broncos this week.

"I was very proud of him, he's worked his tail-end off to become a great player," former Pack head coach John Wristen said. "Now he gets the opportunity to live his dream as a professional football player and what more could you ask for?"

Nick Williams was invited to tryout at the Broncos Rookie Mini-Camp last month. He impressed the staff enough to earn a spot on the 90-man off-season roster.

"I think he's got the size to go compete for a job at the Broncos," Wristen said. "He's faster than people think and he's developed really sure hands."

The 6'4" wide receiver played three seasons with the Pack before transfering to UNLV. In Pueblo, Williams totaled 107 receptions for 1,428 yards and nine touchdowns. The rookie is now receiver praise from his NFL veteran teammates.

"Nick's been doing good," 6th year receiver Courtland Sutton smiled. "He sits by me in the meeting, he asks a lot of questions, and that's one thing I like is guys that are wanting to learn and be students of the game."

A small percentage of athletes make it to the NFL, making this opportunity even more special for the former DII standout.

"I tell guys not to take it for granted, because there's a thousand other guys that would love to be able to come out here strap up the cleats and put on the helmet," Sutton said. "So to see Nick come out here and take advantage of his opportunity is really cool."

