KOAA Athlete of the Week: Mitchell's Ismael Flores

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time, in a long time, the Mitchell Marauders boy's soccer has a player that ranks second in the state in goals scored.

"If somebody beats me in something I suck at I say let me practice it and get better and then I will beat you snd rub it in your face because you rubbed it in mine."

Mitchell's Ismael Flores might be the most competitive kid you will ever meet and he has the resume to back it up.

"In my mind, I think I am the best at everything," said Flores, with a smirk. "You can ask anyone that knows me - if it is drinking water I want to drink it faster than you. The best piece of advice I have gotten is not worrying about everybody liking you."

The senior is the starting striker on the soccer team, the kicker for the football team, and has a 4.0 GPA.

The kicker? He is a gold glove boxer on the side.

"I always have a growth mindset ready to learn," added Flores.

And that growth is inspired by two of the most important people in his life - his parents. Ismael's mother and father left Mexico over two decades ago. Neither made it past middle school. So Flores now looks to become the first person in his immediate family to graduate from high school, attend college and fulfill his dreams of making it to the MLS.

"I think if I put on my mind and the handwork ethic that I know I have installed in me - I think I will be able to do it for sure," Flores said. "And there is no doubt in my mind I can do it."

Because as Ismael says he just doesn't lose.

"The work ethic you put in everything you do it with joy," Flores concluded.

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

Download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

_____

Don't forget to follow us on social media:

KOAA Facebook / KOAA Twitter / KOAA_5 Instagram