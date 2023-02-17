KOAA Athlete of the Week: Mesa Ridge's Xoie Satterfield

Mesa Ridge softball player, Xoie Satterfield was selected to play for Team USA in Italy this summer. She is the only player from Southern Colorado picked to attend the ten day trip abroad where she will compete for our country in a softball tournament.

"I was just shocked but I was really grateful for the opportunity," Satterfield said. "It's really cool and a really big step in my career."

Satterfield hopes that this experience will help her gain exposure, so she can eventually get recruited.

"I want to play in college, but at the same time it's just a really good way to have fun and meet new people," Satterfield smiled. "It would be a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Satterfield's club coach, Juan Sala has witnessed her growth over the past four years and said she deserves this opportunity.

"When we first got her she just needed some work, and she put in her work and now she's one of the top catchers in Colorado," Sala said.

While she was picked to play, the trip is not paid for. Satterfield is trying to raise $8,000 to help cover flight and hotel costs.

"She deserves that and a lot more she's a great kid, great teammate," Sala explained. "It's really important that aside from being a great athlete, you are a good person and she's definitely a great person."

Click here if you want to help support Xoie Satterfield's softball trip to Italy.

