KOAA Athlete of the Week: Liberty's Hannah Brown

On top of being the Lancers' Cheer captain and Co-President of Lancer Strong, Liberty High School senior Hannah Brown is involved in nearly every extracurricular activity: soccer, student council, environmental club, Latin club and the theater program.

She also volunteers at a local middle school, works a part-time job and take four AP classes. And she does it all with a smile on her face.

“Sometimes it is a little overwhelming," Hannah said, "but I always just try to remember to take a deep breath and enjoy the moment.”

Despite standing south of five feet tall, Hannah's peers look up to her.

“Hannah Brown is a mighty force. Small but mighty," head cheer coach Amber Davis said, “She’s an exceptional captain. She’s the kind of athlete coaches dream about.”

Leadership comes naturally to Hannah.

“Even though I’m leaving next year, I want to make a lasting impact and make the school better for them.”

Hannah encourages everybody to get involved in high school in order to find your people and what your passionate about.

“Our motto here at Liberty is give me a place to stand and I will move the Earth," Hannah said, "and as soon as you dip your toe in, you find your place, you find your peers, you find people who are willing to come and support you and be your friend.”

Hannah hopes to cheer at the University of Texas next fall, where she plans to major in Biology.

