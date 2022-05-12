KOAA Athlete of the Week: Lewis-Palmer's Max Randis

MONUMENT — Everyone has a story from the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Lewis-Palmer's Max Randis, his story is much different than most.

"It was scary for the whole family because we knew with his MS thing, we knew things were going to get a lot harder, especially with COVID coming in," Randis said. "We did what everyone else did. Just prayed and hoped he got better, and unfortunately it did not happen."

Max's father, Chad, who was fully vaccinated, passed away in January after long a battle with COVID-19.

"There are countless memories, every single one of them, even the ones when I was young," explained Randis. "Just playing tee ball and he was there for every single game. I do not think he missed a single one."

Now the Ranger senior is playing every game like it is his last knowing his biggest fan is watching and smiling from above

"I would say recently it has changed a bit more, which is kind of my approach of what I am going to do up there," said Randis. "But my dad has been a big part of zoning in up there and just trying to do my best for him since I know he would love to be at every game if you could if he was still here. Life is so short. Just take every second that you can and appreciate every little thing"

The Rangers are now in position to make the 4A playoffs. They finish their regular season schedule on Thursday at Air Academy.

