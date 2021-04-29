KOAA Athlete of the Week: Lewis-Palmer's Cole Mooney

MONUMENT — For the second year in a row, the Lewis-Palmer boy's soccer team made it to the 4A Final Four of the CHSAA playoffs.

The driving force behind this redemption tour has been the Ranger senior class led by Cole Mooney.

"I like to score goals," explained Mooney. "Probably (the best part is) the celebration. Being able to celebrate with your teammates, and front of all your fans. It is just a lot of fun."

The senior striker, who models his game after Luka Modrić, leads the Rangers with 14 goals so far this season.Two of those goals have come in L-P's Cinderella run.

"We would not be the same team without him," said fellow senior Tyler Prichard. "He is scoring goals pretty consistently for us. He is someone we need for this team and he is a huge piece of this team. And I do not think we would be the same without him."

But when the VMI commit isn't chasing soccer balls, he's chasing the powder days the Colorado mountains have to offer.

"Like whenever I am stressed out about school and stuff, I like to ski or go play soccer and I am not worried about ti anymore and just having fun doing what I love," explained the Monument native.

And for Mooney, he would love nothing more than bringing back a state title trophy to Lewis Palmer.

"I think if we just all play hard and keep our cool and play of game, we will be good."

The Rangers would end up falling in the Final Four to Denver North, 2 to 1.

