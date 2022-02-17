KOAA Athlete of the Week: Lewis-Palmer's Cameron Lowe

COLORADO SPRINGS — When it comes to Southern Colorado basketball, Lewis-Palmer is a constant powerhouse.

"Historically, probably the last 10-12 years have been a final four, elite 8 state championship-level team," said senior guard Cameron Lowe.

Cameron is the Ranger's leading scorer who made it to the elite 8 as a junior.

"I've gotten everything I wanted except the elusive state championship."

Head coach Bill Benton guided Lewis-Palmer to a state championship in 2019 and this year's team mimics the same qualities.

"They create a ton of that energy. They feed off each other and hold each other accountable. There's a lot of similarities between those two groups."

What's working for The Rangers is the team chemistry. Including their team captain Cameron leading by example.

"Any room he walks in, he brings joy to it. He always brings energy."

It's Cameron's infectious vibe and commitment to his team that led to an offer from Air Force.

"The coach was really special to me. It's an education like no other, and it is not close to home."

Before Cameron suits up at Clune Arena he owes Lewis-Palmer a grand exit.

"Realistically, I think we can get a state championship."

