KOAA Athlete of the Week: Lamar's Omar Moreno

LAMAR — The Lamar soccer team is undefeated so far this season, sitting at 6-0 with 3 games to go.

The hot start in due in large part to senior Omar Moreno, who is 4th in the state in scoring & 6th in the state in points.

"We're 6 and 0 and we're going to try and keep it up as best as we can," said Moreno, who credit his teammates for his success. "We are trying to make it to state and go far."

The Holly native plays for the Savage soccer team since Holly does not have enough players to field a team.

"I would say he can finish and he plays aggressive, he plays strong," added Lamar head soccer coach Miguel Roman. :So whenever he goes for the ball, more than likely, he's going to try and win it. He bodies people up very well and I like that."

The forward, who has been playing soccer since he was 5-years-old, models his game after Lionel Messi.

