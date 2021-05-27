KOAA Athlete of the Week: James Irwin's Joshua Livergood

COLORADO SPRINGS — In case you didn't know, this year is the first season of CHSAA sanctioned boy's volleyball.

And in Colorado Springs, there is one local team that has shown they are better than the rest.

"It is growing interest," explained James Irwin junior outside hitter Joshua Livergood. "I was so excited when it became sanctioned."

The James Irwin boy's volleyball team is comprised of athletes from Pine Creek, Liberty, Vista Ridge and other District 20 schools.

And their star player, Joshua Livergood, isn't hard to find in the Jags gymnasium.

"I think his legs are made out of springs," laughed James Irwin head boy's volleyball coach Mike Prusinowski.

The news has helped Livergood led the Jags to a top 5 ranking on the 5A coaches poll. He also leads the team in kills, which also ranks 7th in the state.

Yet the outside hitter has to worry about much more than just putting the ball over the net.

"I have Type 1 diabetes," explained Livergood. "I am going to use this opportunity, I am going to use diabetes to say no this is not going to limit me. This is going to give me the encouragement to be better and push myself."

The diagnosis came when Joshua was younger, but it has never held him back from perusing his dreams

"If you did not know, you would have no idea he deals with it on a daily basis," added Prusinowski. "Watching him in practice, watching him on the court. Even in the hallways. He never uses it as an excuse."

Because for Joshua, every setback is a set up for a major comeback.

"I kind of want to inspire others. Like even if it is not diabetes, do not let it limit you. Go out there, work past it, and do not let any obstacle be your stopping point."

The truest words of them all.

