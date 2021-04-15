KOAA Athlete of the Week: Harrison's Jaseim Mitchell

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a new buzz on the south side of Colorado Springs.

"Something is different about Harrison. We play as a family"

And that family is led by Panther senior quarterback Jasiem Mitchell.

"He had a great year last year," explained Harrison head football coach Rob LeBoeuf. "We were really impressed with him his sophomore year too. But he had a really good quarterback in front of him in Orlando. So he waited his turn and made the most of his opportunity last year"

And speaking of opportunity. Mitchell and the Panthers have taken advantage of the Spring football season. Sitting at 4-0, Harrison is one of the top 4A teams in the state.

"No one is looking at Harrison," said Mitchell. "Now everyone is looking at us so. Teams like Palmer Ridge - we finally get our chance to win some games."

But for Mitchell, who leads the Panthers in touchdowns, isn't just winning on the field. The senior is also excelling in the classroom, taking classes at Pikes Peak Community College, in hopes of getting a business degree one day.

"I noticed that getting that degree is what is important in life," added the senior, who hopes to play football in college as well. "Get that job because football is not forever."

But what is forever is the legacy you leave behind. And for Mitchell & the Panthers, that is bringing back a state title trophy to the south side of the Springs

"Everyone is excited and trying their best. We did not get to play in the fall so we finally got the play and have that motivation. We are up there now and we actually are going to get up there when we get to that state championship as well."

