KOAA Athlete of the Week: Falcons' Mason Black

FALCON — Hoops & hard work. It's what Falcon's Mason Black grew up doing every day.

"I started playing basketball as a kid, maybe three years old," Black said, "Everyone in my family plays basketball. If you are in our family, you gotta play basketball. I just grew up with it."

The Falcon senior is what most basketball fans call a gym rat, putting hundreds of shots a day.

"The kid is special," explained Falcon head boys' basketball coach Donald Wood. "It's the work he does outside the gym. It's fun to watch"

This past week, all that shooting paid off. Black needed 19 points in the Falcons game against Berthoud to surpass the 1,000 point mark in his high school career

"Yeah it was a lot of fun," Black explained. "I set that goal a long time ago. So that is something I worked towards a long time and it was really fun to get that and it was a fun night."

Mason hit his goal with less than a quarter and a half to go in the game.

"When I set a goal, I am trying to get that goal," Black added. "I am so determined and I work so hard. And very few get to that point. So once I finally got there it was kind of a sense of relief, but at the same time, I don't want to stop here. I want to keep going"

So what's next for the main of faith? Nope, not camping or skiing or fishing. It's breaking the Falcons school scoring record set back in 2014 by Chances Matlock.

Because the only thing Mason knows is hoops & hard work as the Western Colorado commit looks to break the record this week in the Steel City Shootout at Pueblo South.

