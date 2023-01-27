KOAA Athlete of the Week: Doherty's Kamee Hart

Senior small forward, Kamee Hart doesn't have to be the teams top scorer to make a big impact.

"I'm more of a defense person," Hart said. "I don't score as much, but I defend very well."

Heart, hustle and high energy is what Doherty basketball is all about.

"We practice like we play and we try to keep the energy up really high," Hart explained. "Coach will have us meet after every drill we do so we can talk about what we need to work on."

The Spartans have a brand new coaching staff this year, but they haven't missed a step since last season's Great Eight run.

"We get along with our coaches really well, so that's been really helpful," Hart said.

First year head coach, Mark Jones loves the buy-in from his team.

"Our motto right now is that we play really, really fast so it's been an adjustment," Jones said. "But they've done a great job of buying in and trusting everything that me and my coaching staff really believe in."

As a 2010 Doherty graduate and now staff member, being a Spartan is something Mark Jones takes pride in.

“Everybody that comes through Doherty really understands what it means to be a Spartan and what it means to build a culture," Jones said. "These girls have high expectations, so we practice hard everyday to make sure we're doing the little things to get to our goals."

