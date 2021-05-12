KOAA Athlete of the Week: Coronado's Maycie Rogers

COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been one crazy season for the Coronado volleyball team, especially for senior Maycie Rogers.

"I mean she just hits a heavy heavy ball," said Coronado head volleyball coach Don Lash. "I would not want to be on the receiving end of that. But her defense is outstanding. She covers the court so well."

Rogers, a 3 sports athlete, is set to graduate Summa Cum Laude next month. But there is nothing she could of learned in school to prepare her for a senior year like this.

"We lost a player pretty early on because she tore her laburnum in her shoulder," explained Rogers. "We went into quarantine on senior night. And then right before Regionals, one of our other players broke her leg. So it has been a little bit of a ride."

Yet the ride hasn't hurt the Cougars. So far this season are sitting at 12-0 - one of the only undefeated teams left in the state.

"Even though we have had all these obstacles, we will get to play and that where we find out strength," added Rogers.

And with that strength. Maycie hopes she and her team are rewarded in the end.

"This year has been so weird in terms of school and we haven't had all the senior perks and everything. This year, being able to play volleyball, go to state and go out with a bang would be so nice. It would be a complete circle. How started and how we finished."

Coronado kicks off their 4A state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at World Arena when the play Mead in the first round.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

Download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

_____

Don't forget to follow us on social media:

KOAA Facebook / KOAA Twitter / KOAA_5 Instagram