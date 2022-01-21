KOAA Athlete of the Week: Cheyenne Mountain's Nick Hallee

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain hockey's core group has transitioned from the club level to high school.

"Just the chemistry we have, we move the puck like no other team and most teams can't compete with our skills, skating or anything," said senior forward Nick Hallee.

Hallee along with 7 other seniors are proving to be the team to beat as they improve to 7-0 to remain No. 1 in 4A.

"Coming out of a covid year coming into another covid year but a full-schedule. The guys are really excited to play 19 games."

The 2020-21 abbreviated year held a lot of weight to qualify for the playoffs which Red-Tailed Hawks did, making the biggest run in the postseason for the program since 2004.

"Sadly we came up short last year but we're using that this year to get back in the state semi's this year."

Last season still remained a success for the then juniors' first year playing at the high school level. A move that he would describe as a childhood dream.

"I knew a bunch of people that played here and went to their games all the time. It looked like a lot of fun."

So, who better to lead the Hawks to a title than the 6"3 forward who tallied 13 points in his first year.

"He's a big strong forward. He can possess the puck. He dishes the puck well. He plays in all 3 zones."

More importantly, this team captain is the engine that keeps this group going.

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

Download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

_____

Don't forget to follow us on social media:

KOAA Facebook / KOAA Twitter / KOAA_5 Instagram