KOAA Athlete of the Week: Cheyenne Mountain's Joseph Martensen

COLORADO SPRINGS — It is that time of year for Joseph Martenson and the Cheyenne Mountain boys tennis team.

"For me, it's thinking it is just like any other match," Martensen said.

"Joseph has the ability to make people miserable on the court," added senior co-captain Connor Kofford.

Martensen, a senior co-captain for the Red-Tailed Hawks, is preparing this week for the 4A state tennis championships down in Pueblo this weekend.

But he cannot forget what happened last year. The Hawks saw their back-to-back championships slip through their hands due to an injury to former captain Robbie Metz.

"I just remember being heartbroken because he was playing Neil (Wilcox), who was expected to win at that time and did go on to win the tournament," explained Martense, who is slated to compete in the No. 2 singles in this year's state championship. "He broke Neil first round on Neil's serve, so he had a lot of momentum going into that match and he was feeling really confident about it and he was playing out of his mind and then he went down and it was a big bummer."

But now CMHS will take that experience from last year's loss down to the Steel City as they hope to bring back their 2nd state championship in 3 years

"We got better this year because a lot of people on the team moved down positions instead of moving up positions, which is a good indicator that the team has improved," Martensen concluded.

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

Download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

_____

Don't forget to follow us on social media:

KOAA Facebook / KOAA Twitter / KOAA_5 Instagram