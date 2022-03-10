KOAA Athlete of the Week: Cheyenne Mountain's Jeremy Renholm

DENVER — Legends are born in the playoffs, and for Cheyenne Mountain goalie Jeremy Renholm, he has cemented himself in Red-Tailed Hawk history after Cheyenne Mountain defeated Colorado Academy, 4-0, in the 4A state finals.

"Jeremy is a stud right now," explained senior forward Noah Bonnett. "Playoff Jeremy is a whole different beast. We could not be happier with his performance. And he is caring the team right now and he knows it but he is humble. He is blowing all our minds. It is crazy."

"Playoff Jeremy, he is our boy," added junior forward Philip Bramble.

The sophomore was a brick between the pipes in the 4A playoffs, with back-to-back shutouts in the Frozen Four and State championship games, leading the Hawks to there first state title in 18 years.

"He is just playing out his mind lately," explained Bramble. "It is just a crazy sight to see. They just can't get it through him."

"It is easy to get in a zone when those guys are playing well," explained Ronholm, who stopped 14 shots in the 4A state championship game. "My job is to stop pucks and I score the goals. When the goals come fast, it is just easy to get in a zone. It is just want to play for them.

But for Renholm, his legacy isn't closed to being finished.

"We want to keep winning," said the sophomore. "We will celebrate this all offseason, but we are coming back next year."

————————————————————————————————

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

Download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

_____

Don't forget to follow us on social media:

KOAA Facebook / KOAA Twitter / KOAA_5 Instagram