KOAA Athlete of the Week: Cheyenne Mountain's Emma Delich

COLORADO SPRINGS — Solving a puzzle takes putting everything together, one piece at a time.

"I like the idea of taking something super complicated and jumbled and simplifying it into something neat, orderly and aesthetically pleasing."

For Cheyenne Mountain Emma Delich, her puzzle pieces are volleyball, music & design.

"Sports in general have played a huge roll in my life," explained the senior. "I also collect a lot of vinyl. And I do a lot of interior design stuff. Like in my room and in my house and in other peoples rooms and there houses."

It those three passions that drives the senior to be who she is and the driving force behind the Indians 4-0 start to the season

"Emma comes off as a leader right from the start," stated Cheyenne Mountain head volleyball coach Ellen Senf. "She is awesome. She is vocal, she knows how to lead drills, know how to set good examples and know how to put the ball on the floor"

For Emma, volleyball has always come natural too her - it's simple, and concrete - as if she playing to her own tune.

But what isn't complicated for her is the formula to Cheyenne Mountain's ultimate goal - a state championship.

"If everyone comes out with the same resiliency, grit and determination that we have had like the past 4 games," said Delich. "We can make it to state."

