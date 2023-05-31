KOAA Athlete of the Week: Cheyenne Mountain Lacrosse

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

The Cheyenne Mountain lacrosse team recently won its third-straight state title. The Red-Tailed Hawks's three-peat came in thrilling fashion as they fought off the Erie Tigers' comeback to win 10-9 in double overtime. It was the senior's final goal as they hoped to end their high school careers on a high note.

"I think we can finally say it now, it's kind of been a dynasty," goalie Matty Kelleher said with a smile.

In his 13 seasons as head coach, Mike Paige has brought home four state titles.

"It's about perseverance and passion and that's what these guys own," Paige explained, "they have gone from good to great and that's what's led to our championships."

Most of the team has played together since 2nd grade and has gone from friends to family.

"That'll probably be the thing I miss most," Kelleher said. "It's not gonna be the awards that I win or the state championships, it's going to be the guys on my team that I'm going to miss."

Kelleher was 3-for-3 in state titles this year, winning in hockey, golf, and now lacrosse.

"I couldn't be more ecstatic, it goes to show how great of a class we really were," Kelleher said.

Cheyenne Mountain Lacrosse is setting the standard for young athletes on and off the field.

"After the game one of our captains, Wyatt Furda gives his stick away to somebody in the stands that is a young person," Paige said. "You just hope that inspires them and they're like 'I got the stick of Wyatt Furda, the champion'".

