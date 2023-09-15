Athlete of the Week: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Shedeur Sanders is rewriting the history books at Colorado.

In his first start at CU, he broke nine records including the Buffs all-time passing record with 510 yards and four touchdowns in the win over TCU.

He's led CU to a 2-0 start, collecting more than 900 passing yards and six touchdowns so far, but he's not satisfied.

"Getting this second win, I'm grateful," Sanders said. "But whenever you're coming off a high as in we're winning, everybody's talking about us and stuff like that, we've got to be able to lock in and stay focused."

Sanders started his college career at Jackson State and he hasn't missed a step since moving to a Power 5 program.

"The only difference between FCS and this level is the D-line gets off blocks faster," Sanders explained. "People fear names, but I don't fear names because I really don't care."

His dad and coach, Deion Sanders said Shedeur's childhood nickname was "grown".

"He's always been very mature," Deion said. "He studies his butt off and he's prepared."

Number 2 also wears and "L" on his jersey that stands for leader, which is exactly what his teammates see him as.

