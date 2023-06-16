Athlete of the Week: Reggie Jackson

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Reggie Jackson is known by many as an NBA veteran and now NBA Champion. But what people might not know if that his basketball journey started right here in Colorado Springs.

“I remember the first time he came into the gym, he was skinny, little but he huge personality and was an amazing competitor right off the bat," former Palmer HS basketball coach, Jimmy Grantz said.

Coach Grantz said Reggie soon became a gym rat with his sights set on making basketball a career. Fast forward to his senior year, Reggie was named Gatorade Player of the Year and led Palmer to a Final Four appearance.

“He was obviously a huge player for us," Grantz said. "But he wanted everyone else to be great too."

After attending Boston College, Reggie was picked 24th overall in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since then, he's played for the Detroit Pistons, LA Clippers and now Denver Nuggets.

“His career’s been really fun because I’ve become a fan of every team that he’s been on," Coach Grantz said.

It took 12 years in the NBA but the hometown kid finally won his first ring with the Nuggets on Monday.

“I’m so lucky to be with a team that got their first title, especially being the hometown kid," Reggie smiled. "I’m so thankful and I can’t wait to celebrate some more with these guys."

About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

