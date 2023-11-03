Athlete of the Week: Palmer Ridge football

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

The Southern Colorado High School Football Playoffs are set to begin this Friday. However, a few teams like the Palmer Ridge Bears will enjoy a "First Round Bye" thanks to their regular season performance.

Palmer Ridge finished first in the 4A Pikes Peak standings with a perfect 10-0 record. Four of those ten wins were shutouts and in total, the Bears outscored their opponents 454 to 87.

To say its been a successful season for first year head coach, Zach Carlton would be an understatement. The secret sauce to his team is its strong senior core.

"We've been playing together since middle school," senior WR Jimmer Weir said. "We have a great O-line that does the dirty work for us."

Palmer Ridge made deep playoff runs the past three years, but have yet to hoist the state championship trophy.

"I played in the state final game my freshman year and we lost tremendously," senior RB Holden Wright said. "To actually finish this year would be a huge goal."

No.1 Palmer Ridge will face the winner of No. 16 Vista Ridge or No. 17 Denver South in the second round of playoffs next Friday, November 10th.

