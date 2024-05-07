Athlete of the Week: Paige Crawford

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Colorado Springs very own Paige Crawford repped the 719 in New Jersey on Monday at The John Shippen Cognizant Cup.

The Doherty High School alum won the even last year which earned her exemptions into three LPGA events.

John Shippen Jr. was the first Black golf pro in the United States. The events named after him aim to increase Black representation in the sport.

"We still have some work to do, but I'm excited for the future seeing young Black girls pursuing the game," Crawford said. "I think there's definitely going to be more of us on the LPGA in the future."

Growing up in Colorado Springs, Crawford learned how to play in every kind of weather.

"I'm grateful I got to grow up here and play golf here," Crawford said. "If there was no snow on the ground, I was golfing."

Crawford finished fifth overall in The John Shippen Cognizant Cup this year.

She will continue to golf full-time with the goal of earning a tour card to compete on the LPGA and continue breaking barriers for Black women in golf.

___

About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.