Athlete of the Week: Maurice "Mo" Austin

Maurice Austin, better known as "Mo", has been a pillar for Pueblo South boy's basketball since he earned the starting point guard role as a freshman.

The now senior has led the Colts to several deep playoff runs. Last year, Austin averaged 27.2 points per game and led all of Class 5A in scoring.

Those stats earned him League MVP and Player of the Year in Colorado's Class 5A.

Austin is one of just four athletes at Pueblo South to earn Player of the Year and per school tradition, those athletes are honored through the placement of his or her jersey on the wall of the Colts gym where it will hang forever.

"It means a lot, it just means the type of work you put in does matter," Austin said. "Pueblo South changed me and made me mature as a man and as a player and I'm grateful for that."

Colts HC Shannan Lane has coached all four of the athletes on the "wall of honor" at Pueblo South.

"It's such an honor, it's so hard to win that award," Lane said. "I'm excited to congratulate him tonight."

Austin has already begun his senior season and while he's known as a scoring machine, he said his goal this year is to set the assist record and bring home a state title.

