Athlete of the Week: CSU Pueblo's Chance Fuller

CSU Pueblo put up at school record 85 points over Fort Lewis to earn their first RMAC win. That dominating performance was led by five touchdowns from senior quarterback Chance Fuller.

"We finally played together as an offense all around, everybody made plays, receivers, running backs tight ends, offensive line did a great job," Fuller said. "I think it was just a great showing of what Pack football is.”

Fuller is currently in the top-five among active Division II quarterbacks in career touchdowns and passing yards, which comes as no surprise to his head coach, Philip Vigil.

“Chance is a dude," Coach Vigil smiled. "He’s a great football player and he’s a great human being."

Coach Vigil, who was the quarterbacks coach at Fort Hays State at the time, said he saw something special in Fuller when watching his high school highlight tape.

“Chance has a certain moxie about him, a certain confidence about him that I think people just gravitate to," Coach Vigil explained. "Everything we threw at him, he felt no pressure and everything rolled off his back, and you could just tell he was gonna be a special player and he’s proven that."

Getting the chance to play football at the collegiate level fulfills a lifelong dream for Chance Fuller.

“My dad, my grandpa and my uncle all coached Texas high school football, so growing up on the sidelines I always wanted to be like those guys so it’s cool to finally be it,” Fuller said.

CSU Pueblo (2-3) is celebrating the present and past this upcoming weekend with Homecoming and Hall of Fame induction day on Saturday. Kick-off at the ThunderBowl against Adams State is set for 2 p.m.

