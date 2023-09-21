Athlete of the Week: Coronado's Trey Gregory Alford

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

One of Colorado's top high school baseball prospects, Trey Gregory-Alford recently returned home from the trip of a lifetime.

The 6'5" Colorado Springs-grown pitcher represented our state on the national stage, competing for Team USA in Taiwan.

"Honestly it was kind of like a dream come true," Trey said. "As a kid, I'd look at it like, 'dude I want to represent USA so bad' and this was definitely a wow moment."

Trey was spotted by a scout this past summer while playing in a travel ball tournament in North Carolina. Soon, USA Baseball came calling and a few weeks later he was on an international flight to compete for our country.

"It was {most of} our first time flying, flying internationally or just playing for Team USA in general," Trey explained. "We got fourth place which wasn't really the end goal, but we still went out and competed and did our best."

Trey's dad taught him how to pitch, and now his parents are his biggest cheerleaders. The senior is verbally committed to playing Division I baseball at the University of Virginia next year.

"Yes it's far from home, but it kinda almost felt like home," Trey said. "I know that if I go there, they'll develop me well and get me ready for the MLB Draft."

His favorite pitch is a fastball, topping out at 97 MPH this summer. We'll see that speed this spring as Trey wraps up his high school career at Coronado.

