Athlete of the Week: Colorado Springs native Canyon Barry

The XIX Pan American Games 3x3 Basketball competition begins this weekend in Chile. Team USA is led by Colorado Springs native, Canyon Barry.

The Cheyenne Mountain alum found out he made the national team earlier this month and said he never takes representing our country and the 719 for granted.

Basketball is in the Barry family's blood and Canyon said he took a few tips from his dad, NBA legend Rick Barry, ahead of the tournament.

Plus, Canyon is confident in his teammates and their ability as he'll play with the same squad that represents USA Basketball as "Team Miami" on the FIBA 3x3 Men's World Tour.

"Our team has been working really hard all year on the professional circuit playing under the USA banner with Team Miami," Barry said. "To now be able to switch out those jerseys for the USA ones means a lot, it's the same goal every time you put on those letters."

The goal is to bring that gold medal home with hopes of earning an automatic bid to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Barry's team will find out their Olympic fate on November 1st, but first Team USA open with Group A to play against Mexico and El Salvador on Saturday. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday.

