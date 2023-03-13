Athlete of the Week: Cheyenne Mountain hockey team

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

On Tuesday, March 7th the Cheyenne Mountain High School hockey team hoisted the Class 4A State Championship trophy for the second-straight year.

This remarkable victory didn't come easy, in fact, the Red-Tailed Hawks went to triple overtime and nearly played two full games.

With about four minutes left in the third OT period, senior Hank Walsh stepped up and scored the only goal of the game to seal the 1-0 win over No. 1 ranked Glenwood Springs.

