Athlete of the Week: Air Force's Trey Taylor

April 27th, 2024 is a day Trey Taylor will never forget. The safety out of Air Force saw his lifelong NFL dream, come true.

After waiting around all day, Trey heard his name called in the 7th round of the NFL Draft, selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with pick 223.

"I got a few calls late in the sixth round and then hearing my name in the seventh round, I was just super emotional," Taylor said. "But it was the happiest tears we've ever had."

Trey is the tenth Air Force football player to get drafted and the first defensive back ever. He said the Air Force Academy prepared him for the next level.

"How I carry myself on a day to day basis, the schedule that I have, time management, that's definitely a big lesson I learned," Taylor explained.

Trey served as team captain and started in all 13 games for Air Force this past season. He became the first player in school history to win the Jim Thorpe Award which is given to the nations top college defensive back.

The former Falcon said he's been on cloud nine the past few days but now he's ready to get to work.

"The reality is in a week I'm going to be competing for a starting job," he said. "I didn't go to the league just to say I went to the league, I want to be there for a long, long time and that starts now."

Trey plans to move to Las Vegas in May, but he will be back in Colorado this fall when the Raiders visit the Denver Broncos.

