Athlete of the Week: Air Force's Emmanuel Michel

After All-American and single season rushing leader Brad Roberts graduated from the Air Force Academy this past spring, it was unclear who would step up and fill his shoes on the football field.

That question was quickly answered this season as senior fullback, Emmanuel Michel has stepped up and shined for the Falcons. Michel is leading the 4-0 Falcons with six touchdowns and 322 rushing yards through four games.

Plus, he rushed a career-high 33 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons road win over San Jose State last Friday. Michel is currently averaging around 18 carries per game so it's clear his coaches and teammates want the ball in his hands.

"I think he's a great runner, he runs with good pad level," said quarterback, Zac Larrier. "We love E-Man and there's a reason he touched the ball 33 times."

The undefeated Air Force Falcons will look to advance to 5-0 this Saturday as they host San Diego State at Falcon Stadium.

