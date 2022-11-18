Athlete of the Week: Air Academy's Jamie Cazier

In one week, the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its return to NYC.

Air Academy High School senior Jamie Cazier will represent her school and the state of Colorado in the parade this year as apart of the Macy's Great American Marching Band.

Jamie submitted an audition video of herself playing the flute on Youtube and later received a letter congratulating her on being one of just 185 band members picked.

"It's a huge deal for me," Jamie said. "It's an honor to get to march with the best of the best from other states."

This trip marks Jamie's first time to New York City and her first time on National Television.

Jamie and her parents head to NYC on Saturday and her itinerary is filled with rehearsals and lots of sight-seeing.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday, November 24th on NBC beginning at 7 a.m. We will follow up with Jamie and hear all about her experience on News 5 that night.

