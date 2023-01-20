Athlete of the Week: Air Academy's Corbin Garver

Air Academy HS senior, Corbin Garver has loved the game of basketball since second grade.

“I just loved the dopamine rush of swishing shots and stuff like that," Garver explained with a smile. "I just fell in love with it since then and I was going to be tall, so might as well go all in.”

Standing at 6-foot-5-inches tall, Corbin Garver played post for many years. However, he wasn't satisfied with only scoring points in the paint.

“I knew if I wanted to take my game to the next level or play at the next level I was going to have to develop a 3-point shot," Garver said. "I worked pretty hard at that going into my freshman year and made it happen.”

Now the senior is truly a triple threat. Corbin can dribble, pass and score from any spot on the floor. These skills helped him earn a college scholarship to Colorado State University Pueblo.

Barry Clark has seen a lot of talent in his 15 years as the Kadets' head coach, but he explained how Corbin's humility and love for his teammates makes him stand out.

“Corbin is extremely humble," Coach Clark said. "He is a scoring threat so you have to account for him, but he is not afraid to pass and when other people are scoring he’s the first one celebrating them, he just loves to see his teammates succeed.”

Coach Clark attributes a lot of his teams' success to the selfless, strong senior class of six.

“We're probably the closest team I’ve ever met," Corbin said. "It’s basically like playing with your best friends and your brothers every time, so it’s great.”

The 12-2 Kadets will face league rival Cheyenne Mountain on Friday.

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

Download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

_____

Don't forget to follow us on social media:

KOAA Facebook / KOAA Twitter / KOAA_5 Instagram