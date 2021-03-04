KOAA Athlete of the Week: St. Mary's Sam Howery

COLORADO SPRINGS — St. Mary's basketball and the Howery family are like a PB&J sandwich, you won't find one without the other.

"It is defiantly a family thing," explained St. Mary's junior guard Sam Howery.

At first, it was the oldest Howery, Josephine, leading the Pirate ship to two state championships.

Now it's Sam's turn, the second oldest out of four Howery siblings.

"Seeing the success of my other siblings kind of has driven me to also push myself to the next level," added Howery.

So far this season, the junior guard is averaging a double-double, leading the state in assists and is in the top 25 for scoring.

"It is not unusual for him to have a double-double," said St. Mary's boy's basketball coach Jim Masterson. "He has already scored over 1,000 points and he will probably break the St. Mary's scoring record this year in his junior year. He had broken all the assist records at St. Mary's and broken all the steal records for St. Mary's."

But for Sam, the stats do not matter.

For him, adding a state title banner to the Pirates gym is the only thing he cares about.

"In the end, all we are looking for is the big W and that is the only thing that matters to be," concluded Howery.