Are the Nuggets in trouble against the Lakers? They lead series 3-1 despite this wild stat

DENVER, Colo. — History would suggest the Denver Nuggets are in control of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the NBA playoffs in 151 previous tries, according to Land of Basketball. Only 15 have forced a Game 6 and four have reached a Game 7.

Forty-four teams who have taken 3-0 leads have closed the series in five games – the opportunity before the Nuggets Monday night at Ball Arena.

But one incredible stat paints a different picture of control in the series and may give Nuggets Nation cause for concern, even before news that Jamal Murray was questionable for Game 5 with a calf injury.

Los Angeles has held a lead for more than 136 of the 192 minutes played through four games – or more than 70% of the series. The Nuggets have led for less than 42 minutes of game play, and the teams have spent roughly 14 minutes of it with the score tied.

If it weren’t for Murray’s heroics at the buzzer in Game 2 – capping a massive Denver comeback from down 20 in the third quarter – the series could well have been tied through four contests (if Murray missed, Game 2 would’ve gone to overtime).

The Lakers led from the opening bucket to the final whistle in Game 4. They’ve led at the half and held a double-digit lead at some point in each of the four games.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after Game 4 that the team needs to play better.

“There is no panic. We have a chance to go out and close it, but the challenge within that is that we can’t continue to play like this,” he said. “The (Lakers) are not rolling over. They are not going to give us the first round. We are going to have to earn it and take it.”

Should the Nuggets do as history suggests they will and finish the job against LA, Malone’s words will ring true in a potential second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who swept their way through the first-round against the Phoenix Suns to advance to their first conference semifinals since 2004.

