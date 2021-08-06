Allysa Seely seeks second gold model in Paralympic Games

FOUNTAIN — Allysa Seely knows what it's like to win gold at the Paralympic Games, and she's looking to repeat history.

"After winning a Paralympic gold medal like what is left? The one thing that came to mind, the only thing better than winning one gold medal is two."

That's been the mindset Seely kept after leaving Rio with a gold medal. As her team wrapped up their final practice Thursday at the Pikes Peak International Raceway, she says her chance to compete is finally here.

"With the postponement and so many things that have gone wrong over the last 18 months, it's incredible that the time is finally now, and we're going to get to show the world what we can do."

Ironically, Seely's biggest competition is her teammates, Hailey Danz and Melissa Stockwell, who brought home the silver and bronze medals in the triathlon event creating a friendly competition for Team USA.

"I feel like I'm so lucky to be in this position and know what the level of competition looks like before I get there, and I think that puts me at a big advantage," said Hailey Danz.

For the athlete, on her quest for a second gold, she says there's one reason that she continues to push herself on the track.

"My why is to be able to show the world that with different challenges, we can still be our best and still chase our dreams. It does amount to a lot of chaos and extra challenges to tackle, but it's worth it every step of the way."

