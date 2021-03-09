Air Force's Walker named to Mountain West Conference third team

USAFA — On Tuesday, Air Force men's basketball junior guard AJ Walker was named to the Third Team All-Mountain West, as announced by the conference.

Walker is having a standout junior campaign, leading the Falcons in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game. Walker currently leads the Mountain West and ranks 26th in the nation, averaging 36.6 minutes played per game. In addition, the San Antonio, Texas native also leads the conference with 1.63 steals per game.

Walker set school MW season records with 331 points and 46 three’s. His 16.6 scoring average ranked fifth in Mountain West play.

Air Force returns to action at the Air Force Reserve 2021 Mountain West Basketball Championship, held March 10-13 in Las Vegas, Nev. The Falcons open March 10, at 1:30 pm PT, in the 7-10 seed game against UNLV.

Vista Ridge alum Hunter Maldonado, from the Wyoming Cowboys, was also named the honorable mention team