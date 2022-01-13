Air Force's Trager taken in second round of the 2022 MLS Super Draft

USAFA — A dream came true for an Air Force Falcon on Tuesday.

Senior midfielder Tristan Trager was drafted by Atlanta United FC as the 19th pick of the second round of the 2022 MLS Super Draft.

The 2021 WAC Offensive Player of the Year is the third Falcon to be drafted since 2019 and 11th in program history.

Trager had a stellar career at Air Force, leading all Falcons in goals, assists, and points during his tenure. For two seasons, Trager led the WAC in goals and points (2019, 2021). He made two NCAA Tournament visits (2018, 2021) and four WAC Tournament appearances, highlighted by being a leading figure in the program's first-ever WAC Tournament title in the belated 2020-21 season.

The San Clemente native concluded his time at Air Force with 28 career goals, 13 career assists and 69 career points.

