Air Force's Skenes named a Golden Spikes award semifinalist

USAFA — For the first time in program history, an Air Force baseball player has been named a semifinalist for the annual Golden Spikes Award.

On Monday, Air Force freshman pitcher & catcher Paul Skenes was named one of 25 semifinalists for the 43rd annual Golden Spikes Award, awarded to the top amateur baseball player of the year.

Skenes is one of just three true freshman to be named to the list in 2021. He is also the first Mountain West player to be named a semifinalist since UNLV's Bryson Stott in 2019.

The Lake Forest, Calif. product put together one of the greatest freshman seasons in program history, while ranking near the top of numerous categories nationally most of the season as a two-way threat. He started all 48 games, 28 at DH, 18 at catcher, and twice at first base. He also made 18 relief appearances on the mound, all coming in games in which he started in the batting lineup.

He is also the only NCAA baseball player to have double digit home runs & saves in a season. Last week, the freshman was also named the Mountain West freshman of the Year, was named to the conference first-time & was named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Fan voting will once again be a part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2021. Beginning with the semifinalist announcement and continuing through the finalist round voting deadline on Tuesday, June 15, fans from across the country will be able to vote for their favorite player on GoldenSpikesAward.com.

The winner of the 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be named in July.