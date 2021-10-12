Air Force's Sanford name Mountain West defensive player of the week

USAFA — On Monday, Air Force junior outside linebacker Vince Sanford was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Air Force's 24-14 victory over Wyoming last weekend in Falcon Stadium.

This is the first time Sanford has won the award in his career.

The Ohio native recorded six total tackles, including three solo stops, had a sack for 18 yards, 1.5 tackles for loss for 19 yards, forced two fumbles, had a fumble recovery for three yards and a pass breakup.

Sanford is among the most disruptive players in the nation this season. He leads the Falcons in tackles with 31, tackles for loss with 8.0 for 69 yards and sacks with 6.5 for 66 yards. He has also forced three fumbles and recovered one. Sanford leads the MW and ranks seventh in the nation in forced fumbles with a .50 average. He is second in the MW and sixth nationally in sacks (1.08) and fifth in the MW and 18th nationally in tackles for loss (1.3).

"I am just going out there doing what the team needs," said the one-man wrecking crew after Saturday win over Wyoming. "(I am) Just trying to do my job every play and when a play comes to me, I try my best to make it."

Air Force will now prepare for their first road test of the season at Boise State on Saturday night.