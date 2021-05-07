Air Force's McClinktock to transfer to Northeastern

USAFA — After one season with the Air Force men's basketball team, freshman guard Glen McClintock is transferring from the program.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, McClintock will be heading east to play for Northeastern next season.

The Kansas City native averaged 5.5. points per game & 3.3 rebounds per game in 17 starts for Air Force last season.

Joining McClintock in the transfer portal is sophomore guard Mason Taylor.

Taylor played 23 games last season, averaging 8.9 minutes per game with 2.8 points per game.