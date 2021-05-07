Watch
Sports

Actions

Air Force's McClinktock to transfer to Northeastern

items.[0].image.alt
FalconVision
Air Force's Glen McClintock takes the court during introductions as the Falcon prepare to face off against SDSU at Clune Arena
Air Force's McClinktock to transfer to Northeastern
Posted at 10:49 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 00:49:34-04

USAFA — After one season with the Air Force men's basketball team, freshman guard Glen McClintock is transferring from the program.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, McClintock will be heading east to play for Northeastern next season.

The Kansas City native averaged 5.5. points per game & 3.3 rebounds per game in 17 starts for Air Force last season.

Joining McClintock in the transfer portal is sophomore guard Mason Taylor.

Taylor played 23 games last season, averaging 8.9 minutes per game with 2.8 points per game.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community