Air Force's Lewis signs with Titans as UDFA

COLORADO SPRINGS — The legend of Brandon Lewis continues to grow.

After a two touchdown performance in Air Force bowl game win in the First Responders Bowl, the Air Force senior wide receiver signed as a 2022 National Football League free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He agreed to terms, pending contract and Secretary of Defense approval.

B-Lew led Air Force in receiving with 20 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a school-record 30 yards per catch and set a school record with a career-long 92 yard catch for a score at Colorado State. Lewis had five catches for a career-high 172 yards and a career-best two touchdowns to help Air Force win the First Responder Bowl vs. Louisville. His 172 receiving yards is an Air Force record for a bowl game and were the fifth-most nationally during the bowl season. Lewis scored on catches of 64 and 61 yards which rank third and fourth in program history in a bowl game. He was the first Falcon since 2000 to have multiple TD receptions in a bowl game.

Air Force’s Tre Bugg III and Lakota Wills have each been invited to NFL mini camps. Bugg III to the Chicago Bears and Wills to the Saints. Both graduated in December 2021 from the Academy.

