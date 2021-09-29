Air Force's Laufenberg signs with Washington Football Team practice squad

After being cut by the Broncos during training camp, former Air Force offensive lineman Nolan Laufenberg has found a new home.

The undrafted free agent has signed with the practice squad of the Washington Football Team on Tuesday.

The lessons I learned and the people I met at The United States Air Force Academy have made me the man I am today. For now I am going to continue to pursue my dream of being an NFL player but I am beyond proud to be able serve in the USAF or USSF upon my return to the DoD! pic.twitter.com/hccXSWjJmL — Nolan Laufenberg (@nolanlauf) September 15, 2021

The former Falcon joins three other Air Force grads in the NFL in the Sanints' Garret Griffin, the Jets' Zane Lewis & Parker Ferguson.

