Air Force's Laufenberg signs with Washington Football Team practice squad

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Denver rookie offensive lineman Nolan Laufenberg at Broncos Training Camp
Laufenberg looking to carve out roll with hometown team
Posted at 10:05 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 00:05:22-04

After being cut by the Broncos during training camp, former Air Force offensive lineman Nolan Laufenberg has found a new home.

The undrafted free agent has signed with the practice squad of the Washington Football Team on Tuesday.

The former Falcon joins three other Air Force grads in the NFL in the Sanints' Garret Griffin, the Jets' Zane Lewis & Parker Ferguson.

