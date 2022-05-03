Air Force's Jordan Jackson drafted by New Orleans Saints

LAS VEGAS — History was made at the 2022 NFL Draft for the Air Force Falcons.

Defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, a 2021 Air Force Academy graduate, was drafted in the sixth round by the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 National Football League Draft Saturday.

Jackson was taken with the 15th pick of the sixth round, No. 194 overall.

"I'm just so happy right now," Jackson said. "I can't believe it."

Jackson is the first Falcon drafted since long snapper Austin Cutting, who was taken in the seventh round, #250 overall, by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He is the first position player picked since defensive lineman Bryce Fisher was selected in the seventh round with pick No. 248, by the Buffalo Bills in 1998. Jackson is the second-highest pick in program history, trailing only offensive lineman Dan Palmer, who was taken in the sixth round (#178) by the San Diego Chargers.

Jackson closed his career as one of the all-time leaders in tackles for loss and sacks yardage at Air Force. He recorded 29.5 tackles for loss for 181 yards which is eighth in program history. He had 15.5 sacks for 137 yards which ranks second at Air Force. Jackson was a second-team all-conference selection for the second time in his career and recorded 41 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 2021.

Air Force finished the season 10-3 overall and was co-champion of the Mountain West Mountain Division with a 6-2 mark. The Falcons posted double digit wins for the second time in three seasons (2019). The team capped the season with a 31-28 victory over Louisville in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas, to record its third consecutive bowl win dating back to 2016, including two straight over Power 5 teams.

Air Force in the NFL Draft

Ernie Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers, 1972 (10th/#257)

Dave Lewson, PK, New York Giants, 1976 (16th/#444)

Chad Hennings, DT, Dallas Cowboys, 1988 (11th/#290)

Joe Wood, PK, Houston Oilers, 1992 (12th/#332)

Steve Russ, LB, Denver Broncos, 1995 (7th/#218)

Dan Palmer, OL, San Diego Chargers, 1996 (6th/#178)

Bryce Fisher, DL, Buffalo Bills, 1998 (7th/#248)

Austin Cutting, LS, Minnesota Vikings, 2019 (7th/#250)

Jordan Jackson, DL, New Orleans Saints, 2022 (6th/#198)

