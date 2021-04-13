Air Force's Harvey named Mountain West Freshman of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, Air Force freshman Joi Harvey made history for the Falcons.

Harvey became the first Air Force volleyball player to win a Mountain West Conference volleyball individual award in program history.

The Goodyear, Ariz native was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after a shortened COVID-19 season.

Harvey ranked 10th in the conference and led the Falcons with 1.02 blocks per set.

She was also 3rd on the team in total kills (118), kills per set (2.31) and points scored (147.0).

Junior Bailey Keith was also named to the all-conference team.