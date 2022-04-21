Air Force's Gobrecht signs new contract through 2024-25

USAFA — After the most successful season in program history, the Mountain West women's basketball coach of the year is staying in Colorado Springs.

On Wednesday, Director of Athletics Nathan Pine announced that Air Force athletics and women's basketball coach Chris Gobrecht have agreed to a new three-year contract through 2025.

"Coaching at the Air Force Academy with this family of cadet-athletes, coaches, and mission leaders to work with every day has been a great joy and privilege," said, Gobrecht, who just completed her seventh year at the Academy and 42nd overall as a head coach. "I am honored to be able to continue as the women's basketball coach at Air Force, and excited for the challenge of maintaining the standard of excellence that our 2021-22 team set. I'm grateful to Mr. Nate Pine and Dr. Nancy Hixson for the tremendous support they have given to our program and to me personally. We will continue to fly, fight, and win!"

Air Force finished this past season with a record of 19-14 overall and finishing fifth in the Mountain West with an 11-7 mark. The program's 19 overall wins and 11 conference wins were both program-bests. The Falcons had four season-sweeps of conference opponents which is also a program first.

"I am elated to announce that Air Force has signed Chris Gobrecht to a new contract to continue to lead our women's basketball program through the 2024-25 season," Pine said. "She and her staff have done an outstanding job of building the Air Force program the right way. Her steady hand and leadership has taken our program to new heights and I'm excited to see where we can go from here. Our future has never been brighter in the sport of women's basketball at the Academy."

Cierra Winters was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year while Riley Snyder was named All-Mountain West en route to becoming Air Force's all-time leading Division I scorer.

Air Force clinched its first-ever bye in the Mountain West Tournament where the Falcons defeated Nevada to advance to the semifinal round for the first time in program history.

Air Force eventually was awarded an at-large berth in the Women's National Invitational Tournament, as the Falcons picked up their first-ever postseason tournament win in the opening round, defeating San Francisco 64-60.

Goebrecht currently has a 598-627 career record, including a 56-154 mark at Air Force.

