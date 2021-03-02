Air Force women's basketball upsets Colorado State

USAFA — Air Force stunned the Mountain West's top team Colorado State, 75-68, Monday afternoon in Clune Arena.

The Falcons, who have beaten two of the league's top teams in the last week, improve to 7-15 overall with a 4-12 mark in conference while Colorado State drops to 15-3, 11-3 MW at the conclusion of their eight-game win streak.

"We did a really good job controlling the tempo and staying poised," head coach Chris Gobrecht said. "It was a great team effort and the improvement of our freshmen is a huge part of why we are getting better. They figured some things out on the defensive side of the ball and they are giving us some points, it is a talented freshman group. We also have to credit Riley Snyder for doing what Riley Snyder does. Briana Autrey-Thompson was big for us in the second half. She got into foul trouble early on, but she came back strong for us and helped us win that game-- and credit to Kaelin Immel for holding down the fort while Briana sat. Overall, it was a great team effort."

Riley Snyder, who has led the Falcons in scoring for the last three games, scored 22 on the day marking her seventh 20-point performance this season.

Colorado State was led by Karly Murphy's 19 points and nine assists. McKenna Hofschild, a crafty point guard, put up 15 points with five assists. CSU had four scorers in the double figures.

The Air Force bench was a major factor in the win as the subs outscored CSU's bench, 32-5.

Next up, Air Force welcomes the Nevada Wolf Pack to Clune Arena for a two-game Mountain West series and Air Force's regular season finale, March 3 and 4. The second game of the rescheduled Mountain West series against Nevada, originally rescheduled for Friday, March 5, has now been moved up to Thursday, March 4. Tip times are slated for 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.