Air Force women's basketball make program history in win over Boise State

USAFA — The historic season continues for the Air Force women's basketball team.

The Falcons defeating Boise State on Tuesday night, 77 to 63, much in thanks to senior Riley Snyder's season-high 26 points on 11-13 shooting from the field, including 4-6 from three-point range. 22 of Snyder's 26 points came before halftime.

Snyder's performance places her 34 points shy of Kaelin Immel's Division I program scoring record with still four regular season games remaining.

The win also gives Air Force the most amount of Mountain West Conference wins in program history with 8.

Haley Jones was again a force on the low block, managing 10 points to go with 14 rebounds. Tonight's win marks Jones' fourth double-double of the season, as well as her third in the last six games.

Air Force will celebrate there five seniors, the most in Chris Gobrecht's tenure, on Saturday against Utah State for senior day. Tip-off is scheduled 1:00 pm MT.

