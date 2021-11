COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force men's basketball led 47-25 at the end of the first half, and Denver Pioneers slowly started to creep back in.

The Pioneers momentarily took the lead with 49 seconds left, but Jake Heidbreder was fouled and made both free throws to put Air Force back on top.

Senior AJ Walker led Air Force with 27 points, while freshman Ethan Taylor followed with 11 points.

The Falcons claim its fifth victory in a row, its best start since 2016.