Air Force upsets No. 10 Texas on the road

AUSTIN — it was upset city in Austin, TX on Tuesday night.

The Air Force baseball team was able to hold the Texas Longhorns to just six hits, while scoring 14 runs in a 14 to 2 win over UT.

"We had a disappointing weekend and it was great to see our boys respond the way they did tonight," said head coach Mike Kazlausky. "We'll enjoy the evening and get back at it tomorrow."

Gabriel Garcia extended his hitting streak to 17-consecutive games as part of a stellar 2-3 night. The senior drove in a season-high 5 RBI, including a three-run, bases-loaded double as part of a five-run 8th. Garcia also drove in a run with a sac fly in the 2nd and was responsible for a RBI after a bases-loaded HBP.

Paul Skenes and Braydon Altorfer both homered for Air Force, as the pair started and punctuated the scoring in the 2nd. Altorfer led off the frame with a solo home run, his first dinger since March 13. Skenes launched a three-run home run over the left field fence to conclude a six-run 2nd inning. Skenes also drove in a run in the 1st with a RBI ground out.

Sam Kulasingam has now reached base in 22-straight games after a single to leadoff the 1st.

Each starter in the Air Force lineup managed at least one hit, while the Falcons drew eight walks against Texas pitching, the second-most free-passes for Coach Kaz's team this season.

Freshman Dylan Rogers made his first collegiate start on Tuesday and gave his team three solid opening innings. The Dallas native allowed just one run on four hits while striking out two.

By defeating Texas, Air Force moves to 13-29 against Top-25 teams since 2000, and is the program's first win over a Top-10 team since 2021 when the Falcons beat #7 LSU 6-5 on February 21.

Game Two between Air Force and #10 Texas is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20 with first-pitch aimed for 3:00 pm MT.

_____

